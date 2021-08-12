Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 5,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

