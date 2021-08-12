Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 13,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

