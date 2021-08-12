GYEN Price Tops $0.0090 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and $1.08 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

