GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,455. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $77.48.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.