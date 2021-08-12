Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GHLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,308. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $308.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79.

Get Guild alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.