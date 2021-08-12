Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.80

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.80 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.