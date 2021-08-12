Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 60,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.