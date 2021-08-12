Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lowered to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 60,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.
In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
