Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

