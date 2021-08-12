Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%.

GPMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.