Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Acquires $103,520.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 392,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPMT. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.