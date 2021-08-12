GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 168,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,668,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

