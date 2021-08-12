GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,001 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 3,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,499. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

