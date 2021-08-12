GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXPI traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,739. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

