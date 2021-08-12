GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,542 Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period.

PYZ traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $93.64. 37,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $96.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

