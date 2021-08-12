GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.94. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,197. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.