GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 6.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $32.82. 68,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,005,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.03.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,506,438 shares valued at $53,428,393. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its stake in GoodRx by 88.9% during the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

