Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $876,000 Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOLU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

OTCMKTS COOLU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

