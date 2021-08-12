Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 296.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 91.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,927 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.