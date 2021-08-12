Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 98,904 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 286.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HEXO by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEXO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

