Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $917,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Thryv in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

