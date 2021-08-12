Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 64.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $325.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.12. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.09 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

