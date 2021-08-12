Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 170.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ABTX opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $769.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.