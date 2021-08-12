Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of WNS by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WNS by 53.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 88,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.