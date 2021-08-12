Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 71,817 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000.

SOCL stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.64.

