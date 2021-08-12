Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBT. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

GBT stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 4,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

