Glenn Whaley Acquires 1,500 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) insider Glenn Whaley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $14,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immunic stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

