Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 356,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,246. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

