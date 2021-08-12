Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.86%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

