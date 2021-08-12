Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

GTY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Getty Realty by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

