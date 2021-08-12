GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Financial Comparison

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.79 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -14.99 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.44 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -7.28

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeoPark and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.31%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.41%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72% Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95%

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Vermilion Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

