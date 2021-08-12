Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,352 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Gentex were worth $41,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 33,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

