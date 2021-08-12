Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 418,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $55.72.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
