Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 418,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

