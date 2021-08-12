General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $198.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,988. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $200.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

