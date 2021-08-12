Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.

Shares of IT stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $299.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

