Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.55

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.55 and last traded at $165.93, with a volume of 2142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 over the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

