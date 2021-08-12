Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of GCI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 2,066,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,042. The company has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Gannett by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 633,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

