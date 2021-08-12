Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 4,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. Galecto has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

