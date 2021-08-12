Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 3,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,654. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $195.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
