FY2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,220,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

