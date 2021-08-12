FY2024 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.44 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

