FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Decreased by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

HARP opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,863. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

