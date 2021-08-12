FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sesen Bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sesen Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday.

SESN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 136,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. TRV GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 836,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

