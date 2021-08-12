FY2021 EPS Estimates for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Boosted by Colliers Securities

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senseonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Senseonics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 99,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,154,121. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 763,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

