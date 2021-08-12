FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.21).

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omeros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Omeros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

