FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.63). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $16,768,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

