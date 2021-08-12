FY2021 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXE. National Bankshares upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.46.

Shares of EXE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.93. 70,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,493. The stock has a market capitalization of C$710.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.38. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.