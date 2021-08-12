FY2021 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Decreased by Analyst

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.
Shares of CTMX opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19.
In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.