FY2021 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Decreased by Analyst

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

