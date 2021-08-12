FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Increased by Desjardins (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2022 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$1.98. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 billion.

TSE CTC opened at C$265.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$192.00 and a 1 year high of C$275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$259.20.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

