FY2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.22. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

