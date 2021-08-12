FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 50,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

